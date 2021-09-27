PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council is looking into definitions regarding mobile homes in efforts to update borough ordinances.
The topic was discussed at a recent ordinance meeting.
“We discussed it a little bit,” said Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder. “A lot of things have changed since 1975 as far as mobile homes are defined.”
Ryder noted that the borough does allow double-wide mobile homes in R1B, R-2 or R-3 districts. These structures are different from a manufactured modular home, which is also defined. The price difference between doublewides and modular homes is around $30,000 to $40,000, Ryder stated.
A manufactured modular home can be put in R-1A, R1B and R-2 districts following applicable guidelines.
While people can have a double-wide in designated areas of the district, they may not have a single-wide or triple-wide.
“This needs to be looked into,” Ryder stated. “I get a lot of calls on the vacant lots regarding the mobile homes, so I’d like to have these pulled up to date.”
The borough could potentially tweak the definitions and determine where specific structures could be located. Currently, mobile homes are limited to trailer parks with the exception of double wides.
Solicitor Patrick Fanelli noted the issue covers two elements.
“One is what the standards are for certain types of manufacturer of mobile homes, in terms of foundation requirements and all those sorts of things. The second piece is where they’re permitted. That’s governed by the zoning ordinance.”
If the borough wanted to change where mobile homes are permitted, it would need to take appropriate steps regarding the zoning ordinance.
The current document does have a grandfathered time element. After removing a trailer, a person has one year to replace it.