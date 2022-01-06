PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council has a new president.
Councilman Harry Wood first nominated Councilwoman Kathleen Kalinosky for the role, according to Secretary Shelley Walstrom. Councilwoman Faith Maguire nominated Councilman Sam Womer.
After Kalinosky failed to obtain the necessary votes, council unanimously selected Womer. Kalinosky was unanimously voted in as vice president.
Last year, Womer was vice president with previous Councilwoman Barbara Gette as president.
Harry Wood is the new Pro-Tem. Shelley Walstrom will once again be secretary/treasurer.
GeoTech Engineering, Inc. was reappointed as engineer. Patrick Fanelli will also remain with the borough as solicitor.
The council will hold its regular meeting Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. Meetings are held on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.