PHILIPSBURG — With the number of COVID-19 cases remaining high, the question of masking returned to Philipsburg Borough Council.
Councilwoman Kathleen Kalinosky suggested that, due to the recent high spread of the virus, council should discuss people wearing masks at meetings. She also offered other safety measures, such as socially distancing in the office.
“I think the health and safety of everyone and us setting an example for that is important,” Kalinosky said.
According to the state Department of Health, as of Tuesday, the new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases totaled 214 in Centre County. The case rate was about 132 new cases per 100,000 population reported.
Mayor John Streno and Councilman James Stiver expressed their dissent with masking.
Although Kalinosky made a motion for masking during meetings, it failed due to lack of a second.
“Let me say one thing,” Streno said. “Anybody that wants to wear one, I’m fine with that. It’s a personal decision as far as I’m concerned.”
He noted that people who are sick should stay away from others. Streno offered his recent actions as an example. When he was sick, he did not attend the council meeting.
Kalinosky pointed out that other people are affected when people don’t stay away. Due to a health condition, Kalinosky must also be extra careful. Many people don’t recognize their symptoms or assume that if they feel better they can go out, Kalinosky observed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends quarantining for those not up to date on vaccinations and exposed to COVID-19. Those who are sick or test positive should isolate, even if showing no symptoms.
Streno said that he also won’t judge people whether they choose to vaccinate or not.
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter has spoken about vaccinations. Klinepeter visited a COVID-19 testing site in Centre County yesterday afternoon, according to a press release.
“Data which continues to show that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Klinepeter said per a press release. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated. We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death.”