PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council voted to retain G&R Excavating and Demolition for an emergency demolition of 20 W. Presqueisle St. pending price confirmation.
The borough took the property about three weeks ago through the eminent domain process, according to Councilwoman Faith Maguire. The building is a safety hazard.
“Before anybody gets hurt, it’s got to be taken down,” said Maguire.
A few council members toured the building. Councilman James Stiver said he observed the third floor had collapsed onto the second, due in part to the large hole in the roof, water was inside the building, and mildew was present.
A small group of the public waited outside the borough building while council discussed the matter in an executive session that lasted over a half an hour.
Maguire noted the council explored options to save the facade but could find no realistic solution.
“We did check into maintaining the facade, and it just wasn’t feasible,” said Maguire. “The building is just in too bad of disrepair.”
There are other blighted properties near 20 W. Presqueisle St. The council did not take action on any of these properties at the meeting.
“We really thought this through,” said Maguire. “We exhausted all measures. We have to move forward on the blight in Philipsburg. We just have to do that, and it’s got to get started somewhere.”
Earlier in the meeting, John Franek, a resident on Seventh Street, gave credit to the council’s efforts regarding blighted properties. He spoke regarding the property on sixth street, formerly the Philipsburg-Osceola Junior High School.
“I want to thank borough council for all of your efforts that you’re putting in towards the blighted properties,” Franek stated. “In particular, thank you for what you’ve done so far at the Sixth Street school.”
He noted that there are still issues regarding the property. Children continue venturing into the building. A mold and mildew smell wafts through the air when the wind blows in a specific direction.
There is also an issue with rodents. Franek stated that the problem has gotten to the point where a commercial exterminator service will likely be required.
The resident supported any potential future action the borough may take regarding the property.
“If you find yourself in a situation where you need to defend some action that you want to take there, I’m providing this information as a resident for justification,” Franek said. He added, “Again, we thank you for everything that you’re doing in this regard, and we support you in this.”
Council did not discuss the Sixth Street property following its executive session.