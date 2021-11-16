PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council decided to hold off on action and continue conversations regarding fire department chief qualifications and appointment guidelines at its special meeting.
A group of individuals expressed their concerns regarding the potential changes. Philipsburg Fire Department consists of two companies: Hope and Reliance. The guidelines that are being reviewed were modified from Bellefonte Borough, whose department has a paid fire chief.
The matter arose earlier this year when Councilman Harry Wood questioned the qualifications of potential fire chief John Huber. Wood examined Bellefonte Borough’s guidelines, which in turn peaked the council’s interest in requiring specific qualifications — even though Philipsburg Borough has not named a fire chief in the past.
Under the Bellefonte guidelines, which are a working document, a Fire Department Executive Committee would recommend a person for appointment. Currently, the fire department elects the paid chief.
John Knowles, a member of Hope Fire Co. for about 50 years, expressed his concern regarding this detail.
“I’ve never seen a bad department chief,” Knowles said. “I don’t see any real reason why the council needs to try to appoint a department chief.”
The document also states council members belonging to an organization could not sit on the Fire Department Executive Committee and would be unable to vote at council regarding issues pertaining to the department.
“You’re eliminating an awful lot of people that aren’t going to be able to have any say in who the chief is,” Knowles stated. “I really think you ought to leave it back with the firemen voting on the chief.”
Supervisors from Boggs Township, who are delegates on Moshannon Valley Fire Council, also spoke. Fire council, according to Supervisor Joe Lonjin, didn’t get a chance to formally review all information.
“We feel the considerations for what we know based on the limited information we have at this time is this would be better handled through long-term planning and normal management procedures versus a special meeting where we feel not all parties have been appropriately informed,” Lonjin stated.
The proposed guidelines would make it improbable, if not impossible, to find a qualified individual for department chief, Lonjin noted. According to the document, qualifications include being an active member of the department for at least six years, holding title of a chief officer for at least three years, certification as either ProBoard of IFSAC Firefighter-1 and more.
Based on an ordinance available on Philipsburg Borough’s website, the fire chief must be at least 30 years old and have two years of experience.
While Philipsburg Borough Fire Department Chief is a volunteer position, Bellefonte Borough’s chief is a paid position. With all the proposed qualifications and responsibilities, council President Barbara Gette noted the position would be better as paid.
Council agreed that Monday night wasn’t the time to act. However, Kathleen Kalinosky noted it’s important to select a target date. If no date is selected, the issue could get lost in other business.
Kalinosky stated she wants to ensure an unbiased selection process for the position.
“I just want to make sure that the person who’s being chosen to be in charge that it’s not a popularity contest,” said Kalinosky, adding the party must prioritize the health and safety of first responders.
Council agreed to put off any action and engage in discussions with all involved parties. It set a deadline of March 2022 for reviewing and formulating a plan.
“Surely, we can get something done by March of next year,” Wood stated.
Council voted to accept the fire company’s recent election results that named Huber as fire chief at its regular meeting. Wood and Kalinosky opposed. Councilwoman Faith Maguire, Councilman James Stiver and Councilman Samuel Womer voted in favor. Gette abstained.