PHILIPSBURG — A schedule for Philipsburg Borough’s new mobile homes and mobile home parks ordinance was explained at a recent council meeting.
The Code and Ordinances Committee, chaired by Councilwoman Kathleen Kalinosky, recently worked on the ordinance. Present at the meeting was Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder, Kalinosky and Councilwoman Barbara Gette. Using the existing ordinance, the committee went through definitions and noted necessary changes.
The committee provided the recommended new ordinance to the council for time to review over the next few weeks. After receiving council’s feedback, the committee will hold another meeting and make any additional revisions. The finalized version will go to the solicitor for review and eventually be advertised.
“We want to have it approved no later than the February meeting,” Kalinosky said. “We’re not dragging our feet on this because we’re going to move right into the next ordinance that needs attention.”
A potential future change may come to where mobile homes are permitted. At the committee meeting, Kalinosky suggested mobile homes be allowed in only trailer parks, known formally as R-3 Districts.
The current regulations allow set up of double-wide mobile homes in residential, single family suburban (R1B), residential, multi-household (R-2) and trailer parks (R3). The potential change would apply to single, double and other unit wide mobile homes.
Another potential change may be adding R-3 as a permitted district for manufactured homes.
Solicitor Patrick Fanelli noted that certain changes may need additional actions or notice to move forward.
Kalinosky observed the sections of the old ordinance that received no changes. These include sections covering site requirements, plan requirements, water supply, sewage disposal, electrical distribution systems, service buildings and other community service facilities, pest control and fuel.
In other business, the Cherry Street parking ordinance was adopted. This allows parking from the south side of Cherry Street from Ninth to 11th streets.