PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council, which recently took action regarding a blighted property located at 20 W. Presqueisle St., continues receiving reports on the progress of 102 W. Presqueisle St.
The building’s owner, Kate Olsen, gave her report at a recent council meeting. A mason has been selected, she said. The mason will work on the building’s side facing Lee Industries and potentially some other areas.
The group has worked with the mason in the past. However, they are unsure when he will tackle the project on West Presqueisle Street.
With the impending approach of winter, steps have been taken in anticipation of colder temperatures. Olsen stated that if the temperatures reach freezing, water couldn’t get in to further damage the bricks.
“It is sealed; it is capped,” said Olsen. “That stops it from being able to pop any more of the brick off of the building. One for the safety factor and two, we don’t want to lose any more bricks.”
Olsen reported no work needs immediate attention to the stacks or chimneys in the back.
Bricks on the wall facing the parking lot are being cleaned up for reuse. There is someone in line to take any extra bricks not used, Olsen noted.
The building has been a source of contention. David Mason, on behalf of Lee Industries, asked borough council to enforce an ordinance regarding dangerous buildings at a meeting in June.
Olsen has been coming to council meetings and giving a progress report for the past few months regarding the property.