PHILIPSBURG — What started out small grew into a large community effort for SARTASK.
Last September, members of the local American Legion announced the formation of Task Force 437. The group eventually joined forces with Pennsylvania Archangels Search and Rescue, forming SARTASK, a nonprofit organization.
SARTASK later partnered with Susan Sidorick and the Philipsburg Area Basic Needs Task Force and Every 30 minutes.
“We can’t believe how quickly and how big it’s gotten,” said Johna McCormick of SARTASK. “It’s snowballing.”
The organization aims to fill gaps of basic needs in the community, assist existing first responder groups, offer disaster relief aid, supply a local search and rescue team and provide a community watch based program.
For Eyes on Philipsburg, which is the community watch part of the SARTASK team, people will drive around at random times and check on public areas, such as Cold Stream Dam or the veterans wall, looking for anything out of the ordinary.
Business owners reached out to the team and asked if it could keep watch over the community. Over the past few months, a few businesses have experienced break-ins in the Philipsburg area.
Eyes on Philipsburg recently held its first meeting at the local American Legion. Those attending included members of Rockview-based state police, Centre County Sheriff Bryan Sampsel, Mayor John Streno, Faith Maguire of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation and borough council, business owners and more.
The group spread awareness of the purpose and intent of Eyes on Philipsburg with Hollidaysburg-based state police at another meeting. The information and evidence shared by EOP led to a warrant and subsequent arrest, according to a press release. Quarterly meetings between EOP and law enforcement have been established. It also has plans to meet with additional state police in the future.
McCormick noted that members have seen an increase in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in the area. Members have approached some of these people. Some individuals have later asked for aid.
SARTASK is actively looking for more members and volunteers. The latest member of the SARTASK team, Chris Deck, a veteran and business owner, was recently welcomed. The group can be contacted via Facebook, emailing jlomcco68@yahoo.com or calling/texting 910-584-0124.
SARTASK wanted to thank those who have donated to date: “DiamondBack Gives Back Program” via John Clark, JJ Powell, Sidorick with PABNTF/E30M, Philipsburg Kiwanis Club, Luther Gette, Stan LaFuria and the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Center, Mel Curtis and the Moshannon Valley YMCA, American Legion Post 437, Deck, McCormick, Ryan Williams, Cinda Hubler, Denise Williams, James Bacon, Howard Lions Club and the Philipsburg Borough for the use of office space.
Members noted SARTASK is not limited to American Legion members. They have been surprised at how the task force has grown over time.
“It’s truly taken on a life of its own,” said Ryan Williams of SARTASK.