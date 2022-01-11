HARRISBURG — The state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell and Second Lady Gisele Fetterman encourage Pennsylvanians to test their homes for radon in a press conference, Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 1:30-2 p.m. at the Capitol Media Center as part of National Radon Action Month.
The two will also recognize three middle school students from Allegheny, Pike and Schuylkill counties who won DEP’s 2021 Student Radon Poster Contest.
Radon is a radioactive gas that occurs naturally in the ground and is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Because of its geology, Pennsylvania has some of the highest levels of radon in the country.
The event will be livestreamed at pacast.com/live/dep and https://www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDEP.