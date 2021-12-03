The state Department of Transportation Engineering District 2-0 has wrapped up a successful construction season. A press conference was held Friday morning at the district office to discuss the attributes of completed projects and ones that will wrap up in 2022.
District 2-0 covers Clearfield, Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Juanita, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties.
Highlights for the 2021 construction season were reviewed by District Executive Tom Zurat. He said this year was at times difficult because of supply chain issues and reduced numbers of employees, however, approximately 70 miles of roads were able to be paved, 34 bridges repaired or replaced and nearly 430 miles of roadways were seal coated throughout the nine counties the district serves.
“This year, District 2-0 saw more than $96 million worth of construction projects in our region,” Zurat said.
Clearfield County projects that were completed included the state Route 153/Front Street reconstruction that replaced aging waterlines, upgraded the traffic signal, improved sidewalks and replaced the roadway. Zurat said the project which was done through PennDOT’s Connections program brought key stakeholders, Clearfield Borough and Clearfield Borough Municipal Authority, into the planning and design for the project.
He also discussed projects that will conclude in 2022 including the Interstate 80 bridge replacements at the 123 Woodland Exchange and reconstruction of state Route 970. The $18 million project was phased for three construction seasons with the final one being 2022.
The work to U.S. Route 322 near Philipsburg is also expected to be completed next year. The $8.1 million project included lane widening, safety improvements and the addition of a turning lane in Decatur Township.
Information about infrastructure projects in District 2-0, including completed work and significant projects is detailed on the website, www.penndot.gov/D2Results. Upcoming and active construction projects are noted at the website, www.projects.penndot.gov.