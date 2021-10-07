GRAMPIAN — Penn Township supervisors tabled a request from Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. to pay a share of expenses associated with repair to the fire station’s exterior.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board opted to wait on making a decision about a financial contribution for the project. A letter from fire Chief Jim Carns Jr. noted the mortar between the bricks at the front of the hall is falling out. The company is concerned the openings could lead to additional damage created by water or ice.
The company has received an estimate of $4,600 for the work, Carns’ communication reported.
Carns said the company will also have future expenses associated with repairing the paving in front of the garage and repairing or replacing the whole-house generator that allows the hall to serve as a community shelter during power outages.
Chairman Bob Newpher suggested the board table the request as the township currently has a truck in need of repairs and is waiting on a final cost.
“Let’s wait until we see the bills for the truck. We’ve had so many equipment breakdowns this year,” he said.
The supervisors signed a subdivision for Dan McDonald for property located near the intersection of West Hepburnia and McFadden roads.
The township received its 2021 Foreign Fire Insurance allocation of $5,343.79 that will be distributed to Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.’s relief committee.
The board also reviewed a communication noting township’s 2022 liquid fuels allocation is expected to be $139,038.47. Secretary Annette Prisk reported the number is about $2,000 higher than the amount estimated last year but about $12,000 less than the amount received in years prior.