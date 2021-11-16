STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors approved the proposed 2022 budget of nearly $320,000.
At its recent meeting, the board unanimously approved the spending plan. “There is no tax increase,” Secretary Annette Prisk said.
The general fund’s projected income next year totals $179,991. Expenses are expected at $205,780. The fund will be balanced with funds carried over from 2021.
The state road fund’s income is anticipated at $139,113 and expenses, $143,188. As with the general fund, the account will be balanced with funds carried over from the current year.
Residents who want to inspect the budget are asked to make an appointment by calling Prisk at 814-236-2300.
The supervisors expect to adopt the budget at the board’s Dec. 7 meeting.
The supervisor also approved two resolutions. One names Zelenkofske Axelroad LLC of Greensburg as the administrator of the township’s America’s Rescue Plan funds totaling $63,743. The other creates a health reimbursement plan for employees. The township will no longer provide group health insurance for full-time employees as of Jan. 1. The resolution allows full-time employees to purchase individual health insurance and reimburse them for costs associated with health insurance. It also names Gunn-Mowery LLC of State College as the administrator of health reimbursements.