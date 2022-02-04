STRONACH — Penn Township supervisors met Tuesday and approved a number of items of business, Secretary Annette Prisk said.
The board entered into a cooperative purchasing contract with the state Department of Transportation for 200 tons of salt for the 2022-23 season.
The supervisors rescinded a motion made at an earlier meeting to contract with Gunn-Mowery to administer a health reimbursement arrangement.
The board adopted a resolution to execute a multimodal grant reimbursement agreement, required amendments and supplements with PennDOT for the Worker’s Road bridge project.
The board accepted the state Association of Township Supervisors Act 44 disclosure statement for 2021 for the township employees’ pension plan.