GRAMPIAN — A Penn Township garage and vehicles housed inside were destroyed in a blaze Thursday afternoon.
Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Captain Justin Buck reported companies were called out to Williams Road just before 2 p.m. for a report of a tractor on fire inside the structure owned by the Pentz family.
Buck said the company was told several men were working on the tractor when the fire broke out. “They tried to extinguish it, but it was too far gone.” The men were able to escape, he said.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fire that was “well involved,” Buck said.
Companies quickly set up fire suppression measures and remained at the scene approximately two hours. The state police fire marshal was called in to investigate.
He did not have any information on the cause of the fire or a damage estimate. Buck said there were several vehicles in the garage along with tools.
In addition to GPB, firefighters responded from Mahaffey, Glen Richey, Curwensville, Madera, Irvona, Brady Township, Lawrence Township and Union Township. Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Ambulance Service was on standby at the scene, he said.
There were no reported injuries.