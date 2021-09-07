STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors on Tuesday updated residents on the Worker’s Road bridge project.
The board reported work began to dismantle the old span. Delivery of the new structure and installation will begin Thursday, Sept. 16.
At the board’s August meeting, Secretary Annette Prisk reported correspondence had been received from E&M Engineers and Surveyors P.C., Bradford noting the shop drawings for the span were approved and the next step is to fabricate the structure.
In May, supervisors accepted the low bid for the work from Clearwater Construction Co. of Mercer to demolish the existing span and install a new pre-fabricated structure. Clearwater’s was one of three offers received. The company’s proposal was the lowest offer at a price of $294,667.
It has been noted by the board at several meetings that the Worker’s Road bridge structure is deficient and in need of replacement.
The board said plans are to close the bridge at the start of the project. An alternate route will be in place to access Worker’s Road during the time of demolition and construction.
In 2019, the township received a matching grant of $272,672 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund grant. The township’s contribution to the grant funding is $81,000.
Information about the Multimodal Transportation Fund program states grant applications are reviewed by the state Department of Transportation. Awards are made based on criteria including safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.
In June, the supervisors accepted an offer for an interim loan of $300,000 from Northwest Bank for the bridge project.