MORRISDALE — With five candidates to choose from, West Branch Area School District board appointed Norman Parks to a vacant seat.
The board expressed gratitude to all candidates present at the recent meeting.
“This board has struggled over the last seven or eight years when it comes to filling vacancies and finding people who are sincerely interested in serving on the board,” said board President Chad Diviney. “We’ve had vacancies that have gone unfilled, and we’ve had to appoint quite a few times in the past several years.
“It was refreshing to see the amount of people that applied to the vacancy and the quality of the candidates,” he stated. “We definitely thank everybody who showed an interest.”
In other business, the attendance secretary/cafeteria monitor position was restructured from part-time to full-time with benefits. It was previously a part-time attendance secretary, part-time elementary secretary and three hallway cafeteria monitors. There was frequent turnover.
The restructuring aims to address the turnover.
“We will only be filling two additional cafeteria hallway monitor positions,” said Superintendent Michelle Dutrow.
The 2022-23 school calendar was approved. The community walking program returned for Jan. 25 through April 29. The program is at the high school and is Monday through Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.
The board approved personnel changes. It accepted the resignation of Holly Modzel, elementary office support/cafeteria monitor, effective Dec. 8. It also approved Jessica Sterling as cafeteria monitor, retroactive to Dec. 15, and subsequent resignation, effective Jan. 9. It approved the hiring of Butch Emigh as cafeteria monitor, retroactive to Jan. 3, and Rebecca Schieffer as secondary classroom paraprofessional, retroactive to Jan. 3.
In athletics, the board approved Ronnie Garbinsky as assistant junior high wrestling coach; Jalee Rockey as co-varsity assistant girls basketball coach, effective Jan. 4; and Joe Moore as assistant junior high softball coach, effective Jan. 5. The board also approved Rochelle Sabol as a driver for Long Motor Bus Co.