PHILIPSBURG — A group opposed to masking children at school spoke at a recent Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District board meeting.
Prior to the recognition of visitors, board President Dana Droll said, “I want to say that we don’t have anything regarding the mask mandate on the voting agenda, but we will allow comments for respect of those who have something to say.”
Those opposing masking stated they had brought a petition for the board to hold a special meeting to discuss the mandate.
Dawn Harper noted that the district is attempting to take on the roles of both parent and educator by enforcing the mandate. She also called out Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina.
“The Superintendent Dr. Paladina informed a parent that although he is not fighting the mask mandate, he would fight a vaccine mandate,” Harper stated. “A vaccine fight would be a more difficult fight. So if he isn’t willing to fight a potentially easier battle now, why would we trust he will fight a harder fight?”
Paladina said later that some parents expressed concerns their children would be vaccinated against their will. Paladina said the district “absolutely would not do that.” He stated there are always options available for parents in regard to vaccines.
According to state law, there are medical and religious exceptions for currently required immunizations, such as that against polio or measles.
Elizabeth Golding enrolled her child, previously in-person at Philipsburg-Osceola at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, in cyber school for the remainder. Last year, due to her work schedule and mandates, her son was also educated via cyber school.
“He was nervous but excited to be back with kids his own age in a normal school environment,” Golding stated of sending him back to in-person education in late August. “Unfortunately, his first impression of this school district has not been good. On Sept. 8, 2021, my child was denied entry to his homeroom class (for not wearing a mask).”
Golding alleges the district isn’t protecting students’ interests by enforcing the mandate.
Following the parents speaking, board member Estelle Bowman addressed the audience.
“I feel for each and every one of you parents, and I applaud you guys for standing here and speaking on how you feel about this,” she said. “I agree with a lot of what you all have said. We do deserve the right as parents to make this choice for our children. However, we didn’t ask for this mandate.”
An order mandating face coverings in schools was signed on Tuesday, Aug. 31, by the acting state Secretary of Health. It took effect Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“I wish I could snap my fingers and make it all go away, but that isn’t realistic,” Bowman said. “There is a process to change. We can still stand up for what we believe in but by doing it through the proper channels.
“We also need to keep reaching out to our legislators because they need to help us here,” she added. “They can’t expect us to do this all by ourselves. I believe that we can navigate through this together, but it takes time and it takes compromise. But the one thing we all have in common is that we just want the best for our children.”