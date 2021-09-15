PHILIPSBURG — A group of parents opposed to masking attended the monthly Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District committee meeting on Tuesday evening.
Due to meeting policies, the group was not recognized as a speaking entity and therefore no public comment was heard.
“I would just like to thank everyone for coming here this evening,” Solicitor Carl Beard said, addressing the group. “However, the standard practice for the board of school directors for the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is to have a recognition of visitors at their monthly voting meeting. Tonight is the monthly committee meeting, and you’ll note the absence of the recognition of visitors section on the agenda.”
The district began the school year with masks as optional. However, a state Department of Health order took effect Sept. 7, requiring students, teachers and staff to wear masks inside.
According to a letter from the superintendent dated Sept. 3, many concerned parents sent emails to the district regarding the mandate. The district is following legal recommendations to adhere to the mandate, the letter states.
“If you are adamant that your child can’t go to school because of masking, please consider our cyber school,” the letter reads. It ends stating, “We will give mask breaks, but any exemptions from masking will require a physician’s note (legal recommendation).”
After the meeting, The Progress spoke with Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina.
Parents are welcome to speak at the upcoming voting meeting, Paladina said.
“People have the right to attend their board meetings. We’re glad to see attendance,” Paladina said, “and we hope to see people in the future.”
The parents were aware they would not be allowed to speak at the meeting through prior communications with the superintendent, according to Cara Artiola.
“Everyone thought that it would be best to attend the meeting so we could know where our board stood, as opposed to just hearing things secondhand,” Artiola said. “Unfortunately, they felt the need not to discuss that tonight.”
Members of the group stated they will return to speak at the upcoming voting meeting on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.