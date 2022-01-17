PHILIPSBURG — With a committee consisting of administrators, a student, community members, staff and parents, Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District developed a comprehensive plan through 2025.
The plan was presented to the school board at a recent committee meeting. It will need to be approved by the board at its regular voting meeting later this month.
“We started last year and met with our team throughout the school year,” said Susan Harris, who presented the plan and is principal at Philipsburg-Osceola Area Middle School. “It is a three year guide that provides a framework for continuous improvement of leadership, teaching and learning.”
The district explained its four priorities moving forward. The only school not meeting its attendance goal was the high school. A district priority is providing engaging and supportive experiences. Doing so will encourage student attendance.
The district would tackle this priority partially by focusing on updating technology. By 2023, all students would have chrome books and all secondary teachers would have interactive white boards, according to the plan. Virtual learning is also supported through addressing technological needs.
Another method of providing an enjoyable learning experience is adding courses, in this case, bringing back Spanish curriculum to elementary students.
“We used to have Spanish in the elementary,” said Harris. “This plan provides a three year plan of putting it back.”
The district will start carrying out the curriculum for third through fifth graders. By 2024, the initiative will be implemented for grades kindergarten to fifth.
The next priority is improving math practices.
“The elementary is in the process of piloting a new math program and that’ll go from K to eight,” Harris said.
The high school hopes to promote graduation rates by establishing an advisory program similar to the middle school format of students starting and ending the day with the same teacher.
An advisor will be assigned to students for their high school years, according to the plan. The mentor is based on homeroom, so a teacher could potentially have 20 students assigned, Harris said.
The final priority highlights community partnership. The ultimate goal is to have regular community meetings and four organized evening school events.
The plan will be voted on at the upcoming regular voting meeting. It is flexible and can be altered based on the district’s needs.
“The other good piece about the comprehensive plan is it’s a guide,” Harris said. “Changes can be made. If you hit some stumbling blocks, it’s okay to reevaluate.”