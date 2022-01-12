PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District offered updates on its health and safety plan and the status of COVID-19 cases at a recent board meeting.
The plan, which was approved last summer, must be reviewed every six months, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina. Based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, there were a few revisions.
Masking is optional. This would only change if a mask mandate took effect or there was high transmission in the district, according to Administrative Specialist Dr. Angela Michaels.
Due to federal regulations, masks are still required on buses.
Students continue social distancing three to six feet as space allows. The school also continues disinfecting and sanitizing areas.
Paladina presented the number of positive cases for the schools.
“At the high school last week, we had seven positive cases. I expect that to increase this week because we’ve had a few this week already,” he said.
The middle school had six cases last week. There were 11 positive cases at Philipsburg Elementary and two at Osceola Mills Elementary.
“That fluctuates, but it’s not a real high number,” Paladina stated.
Students must quarantine for at least five days from the date of symptoms. The child may not return if they’ve had a fever within 24 hours. Returning students are required to wear a face mask for five days in school.
Quarantining rules following exposure differ based on vaccination status, masking and distance from the positive case, according to a district flow chart. If vaccinated or within 90 days of having COVID, a person does not need to quarantine. They will still need to wear a face mask for 10 days after exposure.
The health and safety plan along with the flow chart are posted on the district’s website.