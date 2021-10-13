PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola School District Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina provided an update on the property located above Memorial Field at a recent school board meeting.
The board approved surveying and subdividing the district property in August. Bleachers were partially built on the property above Memorial Field.
“They bought the other property, so we’re basically just separating the two properties,” Paladina stated.
A 100-foot line would accomplish these goals. The district then, in theory, could sell the property. However, the process will likely take a decent chunk of time.
“The board may choose to sell, but it’s going to be months. It’s probably going to be the new board that ends up selling it,” said Paladina. “And they may not want to sell it, so we’ll see what happens.”
Paladina noted selling would yield a few thousand dollars along with a new taxpayer.
The solicitor weighed in on the matter of selling the property.
“It would be difficult to market the property until it is approved by the municipality,” said Carl Beard. “The municipality has the final stamp of approval to subdivide the current property boundaries. Once that is approved, you will actually have a marketable property.”
The board also had a special voting meeting on Tuesday. Multiple actions were taken.
The board accepted the resignation of Michael Knepp as maintenance supervisor, effective Oct. 12, dependent on the retirement agreement. They voted to post the opening position, effective Oct. 13.
Holly Conklin was transferred from the seven hour personal care aide position in the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School to a seven hour personal care aide at the Philipsburg-Osceola High School, effective Oct. 12.
The board approved creating and posting a 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant position for autistic support classrooms at the middle school.
It also voted to increase hours for the special education instructional assistant position in these classrooms by 45 minutes per day. The position is currently held by Sue Baumgardner.
Justin Fye was hired as head varsity wrestling coach for the 2021-22 school year at a salary of $5,727.