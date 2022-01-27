PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District has required masking in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases and other illnesses.
The district mandated masking on Jan. 10, soon after students returned from winter break, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina.
“The first week we came back we saw it escalating and then it doubled,” Paladina said. “We were getting to the point where I was worried about having to close schools.”
Around this time period, the district reported 48 COVID-19 cases over a five day period and 198 quarantined students. There were also cases of influenza and a gastrointestinal virus. Paladina stated he spoke with board members regarding the masking decision.
COVID-19 is spread primarily when people inhale respiratory droplets produced when people cough, talk or breathe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Masks are primarily intended to reduce the emission of virus-laden droplets by the wearer (‘source control’), which is especially relevant for asymptomatic or presymptomatic infected wearers who feel well and may be unaware of their infectiousness to others,” the CDC explains. “Masks also help reduce inhalation of these droplets by the wearer.”
Masking becomes more effective with more people using them consistently and correctly. Regardless of vaccination status, the CDC recommends indoor masking for students and staff of K-12 schools.
“While we know that masking isn’t fully effective, we felt like we had to step in and do something to try to help control the spread,” Paladina said. “Our numbers have gone down this week, almost by about 40 percent.”
The district recently purchased thousands of KN95 masks, enough for each student to have a few if they choose. KN95 masks offer more protection than loosely woven cloth products, according to the CDC.
“We felt like we should have them there,” Paladina said. “We want to protect people, but it’s their choice what kind of masks they want to wear.”
He said he anticipates some kids may not take the masks as they can be uncomfortable.
To the best of Paladina’s knowledge, State College Area School District is the only other nearby district requiring masking indoors. However, Paladina said that Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is the only school not quarantining close contact cases if people are showing no symptoms.
Due to this decision, “we’re keeping about 200 more kids in school a week,” he said.
The district will wait for the illness situation to further clear up before revisiting the masking mandate.
“It’s not a long-term solution,” Paladina stated. “But… we’re interested in doing the best we can to protect kids.”