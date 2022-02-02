PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District board accepted a bid from Arbor Pros to remove trees and clean up the area at the middle school for $6,000.
Director of Facilities Thomas Lannen previously discussed the matter at an early January meeting.
“The football field that we made out back, all the trees that were cleared had been just pushed out of the yard, out of the way,” Lannen said.
Lannen reported in early January that Arbor Pros would come when the ground is frozen and remove the trees with dump trucks and a claw. The material would then go to Project 70.
“They’re going to stay out of our yard and all the work that we did to get the football field to where it is,” Lannen stated earlier. “It’s not going to get torn up by this cleanup.”
In other business, the board approved personnel changes. It accepted the resignations of Christina Williams as a 4.5 hour special education instructional assistant at Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High, effective Jan. 6, and Chad Meyers as district wide custodian.
Casey Fleck was hired as 4.5 hour special education instructional assistant at Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High, effective Jan. 31, and Barbara Morroni was hired as a district wide custodian, effective Jan. 24. Michael Selfridge, pending required paperwork, was hired as a district wide custodian, effective, Jan. 31.
Patrick Bodnar, a Penn State student, was approved for an internship with the school counselor, special education and school social workers for the school year, beginning Jan. 10.
There were a few transfers. Doug Perry transfers from a health and physical education position at the elementary to the middle school as soon as coverage allows. Rachelle Sidorick moves from a health and physical education at the high school to an elementary position as soon as coverage provides. Robert Lazauskas transfers from a science teaching position at the senior high school to a health and physical education teaching position at the high school as coverage allows.
A few substitute positions were also approved: Jordyn Phelan as substitute nurse for the district and Melvin Reiter as custodial substitute.