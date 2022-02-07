PHILIPSBURG — After obtaining 32 new pairs of ice skates, Black Moshannon State Park has seen a boom in new visiting skaters, according to Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Ranger Justine Johnson.
Recently, Friends of Black Moshannon State Park announced it was the recipient of a $5,000 Healing the Planet grant from The Giant Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. The grant went towards purchasing the skates, along with kayaks.
Johnson tried out the skates recently along with other park staff. Although not an expert skater, she noted it’s fun to get out on the ice.
Following the annual Fun In The Snow At Black Mo event, Johnson found around 20 people waiting to rent out the equipment at the office prior to its opening. In total, she stated 29 people took the equipment out for a spin following the event.
The rentals are available at the park office, located at 4216 Beaver Rd. The rentals are free. Those seeking gear should bring their license and plan to return the equipment prior to the park office closing.
To see park office hours, Johnson recommends checking Black Moshannon State Park’s Facebook page.
The dedicated skating rink is located near the boat rental, close to pavilion four. The ice depth is usually checked Mondays, Fridays and as time provides, Johnson said. The park clears it as it is able.
“We do maintain it to the best that we can,” Johnson said.