PUNXSUTAWNEY — Forty-seven individuals have been charged in six separate, but related, indictments with narcotics trafficking, money laundering, and firearms violations following a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today at a press conference held in Punxsutawney.
“In the last two years, we have seen methamphetamine distribution on the rise in western Pennsylvania,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kaufman. “Through Operation Return to Sender, we have shut down a major California to western Pennsylvania drug pipeline and improved the quality of life for our citizens.”
“I am truly grateful for the hard work and dedication of Acting U.S. Attorney Kaufman, his staff, the Pennsylvania State Police, DuBois City Police Department, the DEA, and other law enforcement agencies for dismantling this network that has been supplying enormous quantities of drugs to Clearfield County and surrounding areas,” said Ryan Sayers, District Attorney of Clearfield County.
“Organizing and executing an operation of this magnitude across multiple states and jurisdiction is no simple task, but it is worth it to protect our friends and neighbors from these drugs that plague our communities. Operations like this one and Crystal Highway, which occurred last year, send a clear message to drug traffickers — that Clearfield County is closed for their business.”
Operation Return to Sender charged the following from the Progressland readership area:
- Derek Hillebrand, 25, of Troutville
- Amy Bortot, 51, of Clearfield
- Brandon Coder, 32, of Dubois
- Danielle Gillam, 42, of Blandburg
- Kenneth Gillam, 51, of Blandburg
- Terry Kelly, 60, of Penfield
- Jeffrey Peters, 65, of Hyde
- Megan Pyne, 27, of Dubois
- Ryan Schoening, 31, of Rockton
- Brent Shaffer, 37, of Olanta
- Taylor Thomas, 27, of DuBois
- Jason Whitaker, 48, of DuBois
- Justin Zeruth, 34, of Woodland
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
Assistant United States Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.