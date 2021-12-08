WESTOVER — Nancy Oaks and Shawn McGarvey will continue as the leaders for Harmony Area School Board.
The two were elected at Tuesday’s reorganizational meeting of the board. Oaks also served as the temporary president until she was elected to the permanent position.
Superintendent Ken Jubas administered the oath of office to newly elected board member Holly Srock representing Region I, and incumbents, Betty Kunsman, at-large, Holly Merrits, Region II, and Nancy Oaks, Region III.
The four join Bill Boring, Kurt Brothers, Kate Cowden, Susan Gallaher and McGarvey.
Directors also approved the 2022 dates for monthly business meetings.
Meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of each month in the complex’s large group instruction area, except during the months of January, June and August. A work session will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a business meeting to follow. No meeting will be held in July.
The dates are Jan. 11, Feb. 1, March 1, April 5, May 3, June 14, Aug. 16, Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6 for reorganizational and monthly business meetings.
Gallaher was retained as the legislative representative to the state School Board’s Association, Boring as the designee to the district’s tax rolls, Oaks as the delegate to the Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School’s joint operating committee and McGarvey as alternate. Srock was elected as the delegate to the Central Intermediate Unit 10 board.
The firm of Campbell, Miller, Williams, Benson and Consiglio Inc. of State College will continue to serve as the district’s solicitor. The company’s rate is $135 per hour and costs on a case-by-case basis for bond issues and opinion letters to outside entities.
First National Bank and Pennsylvaniaa School District Liquid Asset Fund will remain the depositories of district funds.
The board also set committees. They are budget, Boring, Merritts, McGarvey and Cowden; personnel, Gallaher, Cowden, Oaks and Kunsman; curriculum, Boring, McGarvey, Cowden and Merritts; athletic, McGarvey, Merritts, Srock and Cowden; building and grounds, Merritts, Gallaher and Srock; and policy, Boring, Oaks, Cowden and Srock.