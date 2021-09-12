IRVONA — Approximately 250 people attended Saturday’s memorial dedication to remember a former resident who was lost in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 — and the late borough mayor who wanted to ensure she was never forgotten.
A memorial installed at Irvona’s Elderberry Park was dedicated Saturday. The memorial was the culmination of a number of years work by late Mayor John “P.J.” Patterson and the Irvona Borough Holiday Decorating Committee. The committee raised funds to pay for the permanent display dedicated to Mary Ellen Tiesi who died as she was exiting her place of work as the South Tower crumbled.
Patterson’s son, Matt Patterson, talked about how much his father loved his town and its residents.
“I am sure my father is watching down on this today with a big smile on his face — glad that this day would finally happen.”
Matt Patterson said his father served as mayor for three decades and was a life-long resident of the borough.
“To lose someone who was part of the Irvona family, he wanted to do something to recognize Mary Ellen Tiesi and to make sure she was not forgotten,” he explained.
He said shortly after Sept. 11, 2001, while attending a meeting of the state Association of Boroughs, his father learned municipalities could apply to receive a section of the remnants of the World Trade Center’s structure.
“He sent a request and it was approved. Three years later he got a letter stating the steel would be delivered,” he noted. Meetings then brought brainstorming to determine the best way to display the twisted metal.
P.J. Patterson wanted to see the metal be incorporated into the design of a new bridge on state Route 53 in the borough, that is also named for Mary Ellen Ties. But because of regulations, this was unable to be done. Matt Patterson said his father then brought the idea for a memorial to the Irvona Borough Holiday Decorating Committee, and committee members began to work.
“Now to see this memorial and how the steel has been placed is an incredible tribute to Mary Ellen and those who lost their lives that day.”
Mary Ellen Tiesi’s brother Joe Tiesi said Sept. 11 remains a difficult day for his family.
“We will never forget,” he said.
He said his family also recalls the days following the disaster when family and friends from the Irvona area reached out to them, expressing sympathy and love.
“This memorial is exquisite physically, and the sentiment it contains is a tribute to Mary Ellen and those who were lost that day,” Joe Tiesi said.
He said his family recognizes the arduous work of the committee, who raised funds to pay for the monument “one soup sale and metal recycling event at a time.”
“This beautiful monument and the outpouring of love and respect over the years truly humbles us,” he concluded.
Cate Hutton of the IBHDC opened Saturday’s ceremony. She told the crowd the committee didn’t consider the task a burden, but a blessing — and an opportunity to continue the work of the late mayor in creating a permanent memorial to Tiesi.
She said the committee will now complete the site by raising funds to pay for lighting, landscaping and a wall feature to offset the memorial.
A gun salute, the placing of flags and a wreath in front of the memorial was performed by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043 of Coalport.
Also speaking were Pastor James Hurd of the Banner Ridge Community Church, Mahaffey; Irvona Mayor John Cramer, Irvona Borough Council President Dan Smith; former resident William Lloyd, who is a retired Secret Service Agent; and Irvona Volunteer Fire Co. Chaplain Paul Burchill.
Remarks were also read from former residents David Caskey, an FBI agent; and Mark Dudurich, a former Secret Service Agent.
A musical benediction was provided by Ethan Maneval, Jamie Maneval and Sarabeth Lloyd.