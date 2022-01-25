PHILIPSBURG — For Jerry Lese, the Philipsburg community takes the pie.
He is the sole newcomer to Philipsburg Borough Council and also owner of Hi-Way Pizza Shoppe, 915 Walton St., Philipsburg. He was elected in November to a council post.
“We’ve been kicking it around for years, and I just felt like it was the time to do it,” Lese said.
New to the world of politics and municipal code, Lese is taking time to learn the ropes. The councilman said he has no current goal or agenda, choosing to acclimate to the role rather than tackle a large project.
He’s appreciative of the other members of council.
“I’m the only new person there, and they’ve just been great. It looks like it’s going to be a great bunch of people to work with.”
Lese is also on the board of the Rowland Theatre.
Due to the pandemic impacting supply chains and staffing to some degree, the start of the year for Lese can only be described in one word: “crazy.”
“This COVID is crazy,” Lese said. “Every week, something we ordered doesn’t come in.”
On Monday, Lese noted an entire order was received, but that was just one of multiples. Staples, such as sauce, flour and pepperoni, have been of issue.
Lese just recently received Hormel Pepperoni, a particularly high quality meat product.
“I haven’t had Hormel Pepperoni in over a year,” he said.
The Philipsburg community, Lese noted, is one of the best. When supply issues arose, the community lent a hand.
“This is a small community and everybody’s trying to help,” Lese stated. “Somebody else in town that has pepperoni lends the pepperoni.”
Lese praised the overall community and atmosphere of Philipsburg and looks forward to helping the community in his new role as councilman.
“I think this is the greatest place in the world to live. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” he stated. “Everything just seems to run smooth around here. You’re not going to go anywhere else where if you run out of pepperoni, one of your competitors is going to lend you pepperoni to get you through the week?”