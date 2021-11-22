Today’s recipe isn’t going to win any beauty pageants but please don’t let the photograph put you off.
If you like pumpkin and cheesecake, you are going to adore this recipe. It’s delicious and quick to put together. I am sure that if you want to dress it up, a spoonful of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream would do the trick. You could also sift some confectioners sugar over the top.
Some background — I was searching for something to bake in addition to pies on Thanksgiving. Most of my family members like pie as long as its apple and pumpkin. I like pie too, but thought maybe I’d mix it up this year.
I found this recipe labeled Pumpkin Love Cake. When it baked, the cheese layer was supposed to sink to the bottom of the cake and the pumpkin cake layer was to rise to the top. Mine didn’t work that way. The cheese layer stayed at the top which didn’t make for the most attractive baked good.
I would call my effort more of a Pumpkin Flop Cake. It still tasted good and was very moist. It was also very simple to put together because the cake layer starts with a spice cake mix. My oldest two granddaughters stayed overnight this weekend and they both liked it very much.
Pumpkin Flop Cake
Cake layer:
1 15.25-ounce spice cake mix
115-ounce can of pumpkin puree
1/4 cup water
1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Cheese layer
2 8-ounce blocks light cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream or plain yogurt
1/2 cup granulated sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the cake by combining all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer for two minutes or until all the dry cake mix is incorporated and the batter is smooth. Pour the cake layer into a greased and floured 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish.
Using the same mixing bowl, beat cheese until light and fluffy. Add the sour cream and mix until it is incorporated. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until each is completely mixed into the cream cheese/sour cream mixture. Add the sugar and vanilla extract and beat again. Gently scoop and spread the cheese mixture onto the cake batter until the top is completely covered.
Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.