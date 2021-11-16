PHILIPSBURG — Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority continues awaiting repairs from Greenland Construction, according to Engineer Benjamin Burns who offered a report to the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority Board.
An agreement entails repairs to a gate and manhole, along with providing as-built drawings. There is no schedule for the outstanding items, Burns reported.
Burns reached out to Greenland Construction but received no response.
According to information presented at the board meeting, the company was recently granted an extension. However, this would have placed the completion date around October.
Until the repairs are complete, the company will not be paid $4,000. At some point, the authority could keep the funds to do the repairs, according to Board Chairman Fred Grauch.
“Minimally they defaulted on the $4,000, we will do the repairs we requested them to do and that’s done and over with,” said Grauch, speaking of a potential future situation.
Solicitor Winnie Jones-Wenger said she would look further into the agreement.
The solicitor also stated she received a letter from Morris Township Solicitor Dan Nelson requesting meeting minutes. The board noted these are sent to municipalities and openly available. This request was in regard to a recent decision by the township to move forward with litigation for determining who holds the rightful seat on the board.
In other news, Burns offered updates on an upcoming authority project to replace the current chlorine disinfectant system with ultraviolet radiation. The authority will receive a response from Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority regarding funding in January, Burns stated. After this, the group can move into bidding for the project.