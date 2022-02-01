Curwensville Lake sets annual cleanup weekend
CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority will host its annual cleanup weekend April 1-2.
At its recent meeting, authority members made plans to get the campground at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area prepared to receive guests for the 2022 season.
Camping is free for volunteers who will assist with the chores of removing winter debris, but a reservation for camping is required to participate.
Chairman Willie Null said, “Those interested can register by calling the lake’s office at 814-236-2320 and leave a message to get their site booked.”
Pine Township's request for joint tax collection approved
Pine Township Supervisors reported its request to utilize Lawrence Township Tax Collector Kelly McCracken to collect township resident’s taxes was recently approved by Lawrence Township Supervisors.
In December, Pine Township approved submitting a request to Lawrence Township to have McCracken collect taxes on behalf of both municipalities. The contract was prepared by township Solicitor Heather Bozovich after no eligible residents ran for the position in the November Municipal Election.