Jordan supervisors discuss delinquent paymentANSONVILLE — Jordan Township Supervisors met Monday. The following are highlights from the meeting as reported by Secretary/Supervisor Don Wharton.
The supervisors will contact Greylock Gas Co regarding payment of the township’s road usage fees. The board was also notified about the replacement of several township road signs. Six signs were identified as needing to be replaced.
The supervisors discussed solutions to safety issues in regards to snow removal on township roads. The state Department of Transportations Bureau of Municipal Services and the solicitor will be contacted for advice on how to best resolve the issues.
The board’s next meeting is Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the township building in Ansonville.