FLINTON — Dr. Andy Mulhollen and Rick Cree will continue as the leads for Glendale School Board.
Mulhollen was retained as board president and Cree, vice president, at Monday’s reorganizational meeting of the board.
During the nominations for board president, newly-elected Director George Korlinchak proposed Director Gary Walstrom for the position but the motion died for a lack of a second.
Director Kay Stiver served as the temporary president until Mulhollen was elected.
She read the names of newly elected board members as incumbents Rick Gates and Theo Sinclair representing Region III, Ken Mencer, Region I and Korlinchak, Region II. The four join Mulhollen, Cree, Stiver, Jeffrey Gallaher and Walstrom to make up the board.
Meetings will continue to be held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the high school library, except during the months of July when there will be no meeting and in December when the board will reorganize and hold a monthly business meeting on Dec. 5.
Meeting dates are Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15.
Sinclair was named as the board’s representative to the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center. Gallaher is the alternate.
Korlinchak was selected to represent the board as the delegate to the Central Intermediate Unit board. Cree was elected the state School Boards Association’s legislative policy council representative. Walstrom was chosen as the PSBA employee relations contact.