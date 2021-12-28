PHILIPSBURG — Moshannon Valley YMCA has created a plan to address the anticipated spike in membership by adding two new classes.
With the arrival of the new year, the YMCA experiences an increase in membership and group exercise attendance, according to Branch Director Chris Calliari. The two trial classes — Body Rock and Body Fit — aim to give more exercise choices for the newcomers.
“We’re trying to start two new classes since we do get a huge influx of people come January,” Calliari said. “We wanted to try to start some new classes to see if anybody would get interested in those.”
A few factors contribute to the membership and usage change. Many people create resolutions targeting health for the new year. The trial classes present more options for these people.
“They have more options, so they can stick to whatever their New Year’s resolution is throughout the year,” Calliari stated. “It’s us providing them as many options as we can to help them with their New Year’s resolution.”
The cold arrival of winter may also play a role in increased usage from January to March.
“(Some people) need some social aspect, because you get trapped in the house,” Calliari said. “You get depressed and cold. You want to see some people, get out and do something.”
Exercise classes are one way to meet people and stay active.
Valarie Kelley, a certified personal trainer, will be the instructor for the trial classes that start Jan. 4. Body Rock, a high intensity interval training workout, takes place on Tuesdays from 6-6:50 p.m. Body Fit will be on Thursdays from 6-6:50 p.m.
The YMCA will decide based on interest whether to keep the classes. For more information on group exercise classes, go online or contact the Moshannon Valley YMCA.
Calliari noted that membership changes differ year by year. COVID-19 impacted last year’s and may also affect this year’s. When asked, Calliari said most newcomers put in the work, returning rather than stopping their efforts a week after making a resolution.
“Generally, I’d say the people we do see that come after work or whatnot stick,” he said.