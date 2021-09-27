PHILIPSBURG — The potential for a merger between Hope and Reliance volunteer fire companies is once again entering conversation at Philipsburg Borough Council meetings.
Councilman James Stiver, speaking as a representative of the fire council, said, “(The council) would like to know if the ultimate goal is still a merger. If it is, the fire council would like to know if the municipality, which would be Philipsburg Borough in this case, wants the fire council to be involved in handling the merger.”
Certain council members reacted immediately to the statement.
“I don’t think they should,” Councilman Harry Wood said. “Those companies belong to Philipsburg Borough. The other municipalities pay a certain fee in order to belong.”
In January, 2020, Philipsburg Borough Council tabled a proposed ordinance to decertify Reliance Vol. Fire Co. If the ordinance had been adopted, the fire company wouldn’t have been able to answer calls in its home municipality.
The mere prospect of a merger elicited a handful of responses at September’s council meeting. Mayor John Streno noted the fire council could still have some role should a merger be on the table, but the borough is the ultimate entity in charge of decision making.
“They could put something together I’m sure, since they’re talking about it all the time, but it’s still going to be up to the borough,” Streno said.
The potential merger “filtering through” the fire council is a good idea, observed Councilwoman Faith Maguire.
Council appeared to come to a consensus that, if a merger should occur, the fire council should be involved with the caveat that the borough would have the final say.