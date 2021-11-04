MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors authorized their solicitor to move forward with litigation designed to determine who holds a Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority board seat.
At the last meeting, the MVJSA board decided to keep Vic Couturiaux in the post. Prior to the MVJSA board meeting, Morris Township authorized Mark Rusnak in October to fill the declared open seat.
The township believes Couturiaux’s appointment was improper as he was appointed by the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris prior to the end of his term.
Supervisor John Saggese opposed the prospect of litigation.
“In my own personal opinion, and I’ll stick to my guns, this was a personal vendetta,” Saggese said. “This is how I feel. I oppose this whole situation.”
Later in Wednesday’s meeting, MATOM requested permission to build a garage on the end of the township’s garage, reported MATOM board Vice Chairman Chad Baughman.
The 32 by 60-foot addition would have two garage doors and be able to fit the truck, according to Baughman.
MATOM needs space to store equipment, he noted. It currently has equipment around pump station two. This is a problem both for the care of the equipment and for potential legal reasons.
“The municipal authority has more equipment than anybody just sees,” said Baughman.
MATOM board Chairman Jim Hummel noted the authority has been paying about $371 a month for a trailer sitting outside. It has also been addressing various issues. MATOM recently bought three pumps for pump station four, according to Hummel.
“We started cleaning up some of the pump stations,” said Hummel. “A lot of this was let go for a long period of time. Some people think Vic was a god. He wasn’t a god.”
MATOM also expressed interest in using opening space within the municipal building. After discussions with Cooper Township, the space previously used for the Morris-Cooper Regional Police Department is now available, according to Supervisor James Williams.
“It’s now accessible by the township,” said Williams. “The garage is yet to be cleaned out. There’s still some items in the garage that we’ll be moving forward on getting rid of in the next couple of weeks.”
During discussion, Hummel presented the potential long-term intent of MATOM.
“The ending result of this is the municipal authority wants to abolish and give the supervisors the sewer authority,” Hummel said.
Solicitor Dan Nelson noted this would occur sometime in the far off future. He also offered his input, pointing out the need for a formal agreement.
“I do think you need some type of inter-municipal agreement that delineates who occupies what under what terms and conditions,” said Nelson.
Supervisors made a motion to allow preliminary approval to lease space to the authority and to allow the solicitors to start up with the necessary paperwork for this to occur.