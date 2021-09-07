MORRISDALE — After some discussion, Morris Township declared a vacancy in the township seat of the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority.
For about 17 years, an agreement gave the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris the power to appoint a member to the joint authority. This legal device was terminated recently.
MATOM acted to reappoint Vic Couturiaux in October 2020, according to Solicitor Dan Nelson. His five-year term was up at the end of the year. The township discussed if his reappointment was valid.
“I was asked to explore the question of whether Mr. Couturiaux’s appointment was proper,” Nelson said. “I don’t believe that it was.”
The Municipal Authorities Act notes appointments can’t have overlapping or competing people on a seat, Nelson stated.
“They acted in October to appoint him while he was still serving the remainder of his term. That is called an overlapping appointment,” Nelson said. “Any appointing authority needs to wait until that term has expired before reappointing that individual to their seat.”
Nelson noted that had the board waited until January, the appointment would have been valid. The Municipal Authorities Act protects appointed members, preventing people being pulled for making unwanted decisions, such as raising rates.
The situation in Morris Township isn’t the first of its kind.
“There’s authority for this,” Nelson stated, “where… the outgoing board tries to make a quick appointment to preserve their appointees and people have sued over this. Courts continually come on the side that if you appoint while that individual’s term has not expired, it’s an invalid appointment.”
Nelson noted that prior to the next township meeting, they will check to see that the joint authority has the same viewpoint. Supervisor John Saggese opposed declaring a vacancy and advertising the position.
The township also received a report from MATOM at their September meeting. Supervisors were pleased with the newest employee.
“He’s going around and getting the job done more or less,” Supervisor Josiah Jones stated.
Many issues have been addressed. The company truck has been repaired. At a meeting in July, the township noted the truck’s last inspection was over five years ago. The 2012 truck had about 6,500 miles on it, supervisors stated in July. There was also a recent systems assessment done by Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. which cost $2,500.
“From the sounds of it, there’s a lot of updating to do,” Jones said. “There’s just things that have been neglected for years.”