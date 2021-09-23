MORRISDALE — Code Enforcement Officers Armida Ortiz-Holencik and Scott Holencik resigned from their volunteer positions at Morris Township, according to information presented at a recent special meeting.
Following the meeting, Holenchik wrote in a statement, “It was my pleasure to serve the community in Morris Township. I appreciate all the support I received from Josiah Jones, supervisor. We worked together on numerous projects and made great strides.”
Supervisors agreed that someone should fill the officers’ shoes temporarily until a long-term solution is found. Supervisor John Saggese asked Jones if he was interested.
Jones noted that he doesn’t want the position but was willing to work part-time, handling major issues as they arise.
“One of us should be able to go out and enforce code while we’re in limbo waiting to hire someone else,” said Jones.
Saggese asked if Jones would fill the role at a rate of $15 an hour, referencing the saying, “You get what you pay for.” Volunteers for the role never seemed to last.
“Whenever they did it voluntarily, that never seems to work,” said Saggese. “People get tired whenever they’re not being paid.”
Jones noted the officers willingly volunteered for the role. The township did help cover mileage.
The job can be difficult to perform when from the township. Supervisor James Williams stated, “We really need to have somebody from not in our township.”
Supervisors thanked the officers for their past work.
“Especially with the blighted piece,” said Jones. “They really worked hard on that, and they got us this far.”
Supervisors observed the progression of their quest to address blighted properties. An ordinance was recently adopted as part of this initiative. The group is moving forward with the top seven priority properties, according to Jones.