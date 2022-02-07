MORRISDALE — Solicitor Dan Nelson reported on various legal-related matters in Morris Township at a recent meeting.
Nelson offered an update on the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris’s request to build a garage on the end of the township’s garage. Last November, MATOM noted it needed space to store equipment.
Nelson, the township solicitor, and Heather Bozovich, who represents the authority, are working on agreements. It is important to keep in mind the township and authority are two separate entities, Nelson noted.
“There may be some cross pollination on the individuals who occupy those seats, meaning certain people involved with the township are the same people involved on the authority side, and you have a shared vision,” Nelson said. “But legally speaking, those entities are separate.”
If the authority were to be dissolved in the future, the municipality would be guided by agreements over who gets what.
“It will essentially talk about what are the responsibilities for each entity, when will we break ground, and if you decide to wrap this up, how that will walk and how it will work,” Nelson stated. “We hope to have that month of March.”
Previously, a representative from MATOM noted the long-term intent to dissolve and hand MATOM’s responsibilities over to the township. However, this would occur in the far off future.
“They never ever happen with the people who created the vision,” Nelson said. “It happens years later… and then everyone’s trying to figure out what did the parties intend?”
In other township business, Jim Hummel was appointed to fill the seat on the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority presently held by Theresa Couturiaux as a holdover. Mark Rusnak was also appointed to a seat.
Nelson also presented potential amendments to an existing nuisance ordinance. The amendments pertained to all-terrain vehicles, utility-terrain vehicles, campers and recreational vehicles.
“Basically to stop storage and accumulation of junk on people’s lands,” Nelson explained.
The proposed amendment involved making it unlawful to store these items on private property for 90 days without moving them, Supervisor James Williams noted.
Williams stated his camper usually sits on his property for most of the winter and fall months. Many of those at the meeting stated their situation was similar.
Williams indicated the township should stick to tackling unlicensed and unregistered items, which are currently not allowed per an existing ordinance.
“Technically, if it’s sitting there, it’s not registered and not licensed, it’s basically junk,” Williams said.
Code Enforcement Officer Josiah Jones wanted the items mentioned spelled out in the ordinance for clarity in terms of enforceability. He noted the township is only looking at pursuing cases where the item is unregistered and unmoved.
The amendments will be further worked on and return in March.