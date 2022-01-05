MORRISDALE — Details regarding softball tournaments benefiting the Morris Township Recreation Board are becoming clearer.
For three planned tournaments, board member Jason Gallaher expects raising around $10,000 to $12,000. The board has experienced difficulty getting umpires to commit and held off on advertising dates for the event, Gallaher reported to Morris Township Supervisors.
The board may also have little league tournaments later in the summer. It has also explored bringing a carnival to the township. However, this is a large endeavor.
“We’re still kicking around this carnival idea, but that’s a big ordeal,” Gallaher said. “So far I have not been able to hook up with Royer to help us out. That’s the only person I know of that can really help us to get the ball rolling there. He’s just got so much going on.” Royer’s Concessions recently purchased Gio’s BBQ.
The recreation board was busy the past year. A new pavilion roof was built and concrete work was completed. The Morris Township Recreation Park will also soon have a new scoreboard.
Chairman Josiah Jones thanked JJ Powell, Inc. and Snappy’s for grant funding to help with the scoreboard.
“We do have to lock up some funding to hook that up though,” Gallaher said. “It’s going to be expensive.”
The board will seek to ensure power is wired to the pavilion when it installs the scoreboard. With power, teams and others can host parties. The board is also working on obtaining new batting cages.
In other township business, the roadmaster offered a report at a recent meeting. The crew made some repairs and installed signs throughout the township.
Supervisor Emerson Reams brought up security-related concerns during the meeting. With the primary use of the garage designated for road crew, the township will be requesting keys be returned from an individual no longer requiring access to the garage.
Reams also inquired as to why Supervisor James Williams has two keys. Williams was unsure why this would be and offered to give one key back. There was also a spare key to the backhoe that is missing. Williams said he would look for it but doesn’t believe he has the key.
Reams stated each board within the township should only have one key. The recreation board had two.
Additionally, Jones, who is the township’s code enforcement officer, provided an update for the township during its meeting.
“For the most part, people are following through and doing what they’re supposed to do,” he said. Jones also noted there are some upcoming hearings regarding a few violations.
Supervisors discussed the legality of people living in campers. Williams stated that an ordinance addressed this issue. However, part of it was rescinded regarding paying if a camper is put on a person’s property. It is still illegal to live in a camper in the township, according to Williams.