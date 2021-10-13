MORRISDALE — Morris Township put a 2001 Massey Ferguson 4243 tractor with a Tiger mower attachment up for bid.
The township is using Municibid to conduct business.
The auction began Friday, Oct. 8. Bidding started out at $1,000.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were four bids. The price was $2,800.
The tractor requires repairs including attention to the pressure plate, sprocket and chain for the auxiliary hydraulic pump and the hydraulic pump and drive chain.
The mower also is in need of some care. It requires a new sprocket and chain for the hydraulic motor. The tires are good as is the motor, according to the post. The machine could be used for parts.
Bids can be made on municibid.com. The auction ends Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.