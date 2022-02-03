MORRISDALE — Morris Township supervisors discussed the size of a truck purchase at length at a recent meeting.
Supervisor James Williams noted the value of a larger truck, while Supervisor Emerson Reams pointed out the benefits of a smaller truck. In a 2-1 vote, the township moved forward with purchasing a smaller truck.
“I would hate to see us buy another small truck,” Williams said. “Those small trucks work, but they’re not effective.”
If the township ran 24 hours a day, such as in larger cities, it would make sense to have a smaller truck, Williams noted. However, the township doesn’t have the manpower to do this, and material becomes difficult to remove without 24/7 attention.
Reams countered that a small truck should be able to attend to paved roads. Many areas also don’t do well with larger trucks due to the tight turns. With only three drivers, Reams didn’t believe the township needed three big trucks.
The township currently owns a 95 International and a Freightliner. The International had issues with the first snowfall, which put the township in a bit of a bind. The township invested about $2,500 to fix it up, according to Reams.
With the bigger trucks creeping up in age, Williams expressed concerns.
“We’re patching it back together. I think what we’re doing is great, because it’s a good truck,” Williams said. “It’s worth putting the time into, but it’s worn out.”
Even with buying something temporary, Williams indicated it would be best to purchase a large truck.
When the International went down, the township needed a truck to fall back on, said Chairman Josiah Jones.
“I feel like we need a remedy now in an emergency situation,” Jones said. “If we’re going to go big, we do it right and get a new one,” taking the time to budget out this type of larger action.
The township is bidding on a 3500 that has a plow, a utility bed and comes with about 70K miles. Reams believed the current bid was $11,600. Williams opposed the purchase.