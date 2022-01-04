MORRISDALE — Morris Township selected a new chairman and established earlier meeting times at a recent reorganizational meeting.
Supervisor Josiah Jones was appointed chairman, nominated by newcomer Supervisor Emerson Reams. Supervisor James Williams was chairman last year. Williams made a motion for Reams to be vice chairman.
Reams won the recent election. He worked at the township about six years ago. “I got familiar with the community and the roads,” Reams said, adding that he eventually took a job elsewhere. “But I missed this, so I decided to come back and help the guys out.”
Although appointed roadmaster, Reams is not a working supervisor. “I’m here to assist the road crew,” he clarified.
The township opted to move meetings to an earlier time. Last year, the meetings were scheduled for the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings will now be held at 4:30 p.m. on the first Wednesdays.
Reams suggested the change, noting that 7 p.m. may be too late for some families. Williams believed the change would hurt working residents.
“I would prefer it be later,” Williams said. “That way the people who are working have the availability to come.”
“If they need to be here, they’ll make it, I guess, if they’re really interested in being here,” Jones said.
A resident attending the meeting noted that most people work until 5 p.m.
Reams stated the change would potentially help the road crew in terms of opportunity to attend. Reams made the motion to change the time. Williams opposed.
Patti Moore will remain secretary. The township will give a 75 cent per hour raise for the secretary/treasurer position. Road crew members will also see a 75 cent per hour increase upon their anniversary date.
Jim Hummel was appointed to the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris board for another year. He was also appointed to the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority board.
The township is still seeking interest for another open spot on each board. There was no letter of interest received for the Planning Commission. There were also two spots open for auditor positions.
“Please folks,” Jones said, “if you can share that with people out in the community, with our residents, we’d love to have some people in these positions to have full boards.”