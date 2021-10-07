MORRISDALE — Morris Township supervisors appointed a township representative to the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board, with a split vote, authorized Mark Rusnak to fill a seat it declared open at its September meeting. Rusnak sent a letter of interest for the position to the township.
According to a previously published report, for approximately 17 years, an agreement between Morris Township and the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris granted permission to the municipal authority to appoint members to serve.
The contract was recently terminated, township Solicitor Dan Nelson said, allowing the board of supervisors to make appointments.
Nelson said the appointment of Vic Couturiaux in October 2020 was in question by the board because his designation was made by MATOM prior to the end of his previous term that expired Dec. 31, 2020.
Nelson said he believes the appointment was not legal and has advised MATOM’s solicitor and members of his opinion based on state legislation creating municipal authorities.
“I believe the appointment was erroneous,” Nelson stated. “(Couturiaux’s) right to fill the seat goes away when the board made an appointment before term expired. The Municipal Authority Act is clear that a replacement can’t be appointed before the term expires. It was an improper appointment. I have explained to the municipal authority’s solicitor that I believe the appointment is wrong.”
Supervisors James Williams and Josiah Jones, who participated in the meeting by telephone, voted to appoint Rusnak to the board. Supervisor John Saggese was opposed. He said he didn’t have anything against Rusnak.
“I feel Vic did a great job all these years,” Saggese said. “I will oppose anyone who is appointed to his seat. I think Vic got a raw deal.”
Nelson said MATOM will hold its monthly business meeting Monday.