CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Vacant Properties Review Board approved registering a mobile home on Grandview Avenue in question at a recent Curwensville Borough Council meeting as a vacant property.
Secretary Theresa Bracken reported the board at its recent meeting discussed a complaint made at Monday’s council meeting by owner Nick Kuklinski regarding the structure that he said he uses for storage.
Kuklinski was recently sent a demolition order for the trailer, giving him 90 days to demolish it and remove the debris. The letter noted the structure is vacant and lacks utilities such as water, electricity and wastewater. Kuklinski told council Monday he temporarily had the electricity turned off and said he believes the building is salvageable.
Bracken said members, following discussion, agreed the trailer will be registered temporarily as a vacant property with the stipulation that remediation on the trailer begin immediately. Once the work is complete, the owner must have an examination by a licensed home inspector, and a copy of the report must be presented to the board for review and consideration.
Bracken also reported members reviewed correspondence from borough Solicitor Heather Bozovich concerning two properties that are in the process of being condemned. Bozovich advised one of the properties on Center Street has a number of liens and other legal matters affecting it. Her recommendation is that council focus on the Bloomington Avenue property until additional information can be found about the liens.
Members also reviewed the properties that are currently on the vacant property list for updates.