HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District is experiencing a labor shortage.
District Superintendent John Zesiger this week told directors there are currently open staff positions including five contracted classroom assistants for first and second grades, a contracted social worker, a secondary science instructor, a personal care aide, a full-time custodian and a part-time custodian.
“The last two of three hires didn’t apply for jobs here. We called them,” Zesiger said, adding, “Gone are the days when the district would get a couple hundred applications for a position.”
Although the district has advertised open positions, in some cases those jobs don’t receive much interest, he said.
“I think the shortage problem is bigger than just getting the word out. In the seven years since taking over as superintendent, I have seen a drastic drop in applications for all position types. We used to get hundreds of applications for an elementary teaching position, we now average five to seven, at best. For tougher positions like a science instructor we are lucky to get two to three applications. The same seems to be taking place in the district’s support positions. We are lucky to have one or two candidates for most positions, and often do not have any. In speaking with other districts, they too report seeing drastic reductions in the number of applicants,” Zesiger said.
The district is also struggling to get substitutes to fill positions when there are staff absences.
“It’s starting to be a concern,” he told directors, adding, “There is a definite staff shortage. It is starting to affect the district.”
Director Nathan Dotts said he is aware of the problem and it is not unique to Moshannon Valley and other Clearfield County schools. “It’s everywhere.”
“It’s a shame that no one wants work,” board President Cassandra Kitko added.
During the meeting, Zesiger praised the district’s administrators and other staff who have stepped up and filled in when substitutes are not available.
“They have done one heck of a job making sure staff absences do not affect student learning,” he told the board.
Zesiger continued, “When positions go unfilled, it does not change the fact that our students need services. It just stretches the current staff and resources and adds stress to the school system that should be avoidable. The substitute shortage concern is a perfect example. We have students to educate, and the existing staff of teachers and administrators have to step up and provide the necessary instruction. So we get done what we have to do, and I know everyone can relate to that because we have all worked in jobs, regardless of the industry, where we were short-staffed and everyone had to pitch in, it is stressful. Those added tasks and responsibilities take a toll on staff members.”