HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved a number of personnel matters at a recent meeting.
Directors accepted the resignations of secondary biology Instructor Tristan McGuire and secondary Spanish Instructor Shelly Tudor. The district is reserving the right to enforce a 60-day hold on McGuire until Dec. 17 and Tudor’s resignation is effective Jan. 4.
The board will not advertise to fill the vacant Spanish instructor position at this time. District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the district has used the World of Learning program since January of this year to provide virtual Spanish instruction.
“It provides live, face-to-face instruction at the times school schedules required and has been a wonderful experience with interactive and engaging curriculum that has been customized for our classrooms. Since that program is already in place to finish the 2021-2022 school year we will continue with that and review options at the end of the year. We have not ruled out advertising at a later time,” Zesiger said.
The resignation of Thomas Lannen of facilities maintenance was accepted by the board, retroactive to Nov. 10. Directors authorized advertising for a facilities maintenance/assistant facilities director position.
The board also approved extending offers of employment to Jody Rauch as a secondary science and biology teacher and Brandon Schlindwein and Michael Perna as full-time custodians. The transfer of Joseph Peace from full-time custodian to part-time custodian was approved by the board.
Directors approved extending an offer of employment to Mia Butler as an athletic worker for junior high wrestling scorekeeper.
Resignations were approved for Rachel Perea, junior high assistant soccer coach, and Kimberly Campbell, summer and fall assistant band directors. The board approved advertising the three positions.
During the superintendent’s report, Zesiger said the district is having difficulty finding substitutes in all areas but especially for dedicated building substitutes for both the high school and elementary school. He asked directors to consider increasing the wages for long-term substitutes and said the measure would be included on the board’s agenda at a future meeting.