Moshannon Valley School Board adopted a resolution to refinance the district’s bond issue.
Directors recently authorized the issuance of general obligation bonds in the principal amount of $12,250,000 that will be used to pay off the balance of a series taken out in 2012. Permission is subject to the district’s realization of a minimum savings of $500,000 on the remaining 10 years of payments on the loan.
The original series from the early 2000s was used to fund an extensive renovation to Moshannon Valley Elementary School, according to previously published information.
Following a presentation about refinancing from Attorney Jennifer M. Caron of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC. the board opted to adopt the resolution.
In November, the board had a presentation about the historically low interest rates and savings to the district that could be garnered through refinancing its debt.
The bond series to be refinanced was taken out in 2012. That series replaced bonds from 2003 and 2006. The current loan’s final maturity is Dec. 1, 2031. The account has a balance of $11,030,000 and an interest rate of 3.30 percent.
If the savings is realized, the bond sale could be scheduled for later this month with the closing in early March.
Elsie Harchak of the district’s business office said in her report, the new bond issue, “Should give us a savings of $500,000 or about $49,000 on the annual bond repayment,” she said.