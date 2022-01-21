HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board adopted the calendar for the next school year.
At Monday’s meeting, the board accepted the calendar for the 2022-23 school year. Next year, the first student day will be Thursday, Aug. 25 and the final student day, Thursday, June 1.
Students and staff will be off Sept. 5 for Labor Day; Nov. 24-25, Thanksgiving; Nov. 28-29, deer season; Dec. 23-30, winter vacation; Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and March 10, winter breaks; April 6-7 and April 11, spring vacation; and May 29, Memorial Day.
Students will not be in school for teacher inservice days on Oct. 10, Nov. 11 and April 10. Students will not be in school half of a day for Act 80 instructor training sessions Oct. 24, Nov. 2, Jan. 13 and Feb. 17.
Days of school missed for inclement weather will be made up in the order of March 10, April 6, April 11 and in June, as needed.
Directors approved extending offers of employment to Justine Washic as an elementary instructor and Rachel Wardo-Mital as an elementary special education instructor. Washic will receive a bachelor’s degree and step 1 salary and benefit’s package and Wardo-Mital a master’s degree and step 4 salary and benefits package. Both salary and benefits packages are in accordance to the current contract with the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
Resignations were accepted from elementary teacher Samantha Herto; from Herto as the head coach for varsity volleyball and assistant coach for junior high girl’s basketball; Gary Godin as head coach for varsity softball; Mark Rice, assistant coach varsity softball; and Amanda Adams, assistant coach for varsity soccer.
Directors approved advertising for all head and assistant coaching positions the district received resignations for.
The board authorized extending an offer of employment to Tina Lewis to serve as the summer and fall assistant band director. Lewis will receive a salary in keeping with the current contract with MVEA.
The board increased the base pay rate for substitute teachers who are dedicated to one of the district’s buildings to $115 per day.
Directors approved board Secretary Lanette Stodart as the district’s representative to the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committee. Dr. John Zesiger will serve as the alternate.