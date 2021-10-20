Max’s Revenge Haunted Attraction returns to the Expo II Building at the Clearfield County Driving Park with a preview that begins tonight.
The haunted attraction is free of charge, but donations are being accepted, according to organizer Kip Kolesar.
The preview night is from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight and the regular attraction will run on Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of the month, as well as on Halloween.
This Friday, Kids Day will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and “Scare Time” will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The schedule repeats the following weekend with Kids Day from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday Oct. 29, and “Scare Time” from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30.
On Halloween it will be open from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tonight’s preview night will be a walkthrough without actors.
Kolesar described “Scare Time” as a “PG” type of experience to use the movie rating scale. A tour guide will guide participants through the attraction, which takes about five minutes to complete, Kolesar said.
Those who want a more enhanced experience and be a part of the show can buy a glowstick at a cost of $1, Kolesar said.
Alcohol and tobacco are prohibited, and for safety reasons people are to not take in any bags, except bags needed for children such as diaper bags, etc.
“We are just trying to keep everyone safe,” Kolesar said.
For Kids Day, the lights will be turned on and children will be allowed to walk through the attraction. Kolesar said this is for children who would be too afraid of “Scare Night.”
Half of the donations go to the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board and the other half goes toward buying equipment and materials for next year’s haunted house, Kolesar said.
They are also having a coat drive for the Salvation Army at the haunted attraction.
There will also be a 50/50 drawing, which will be drawn on Oct. 31. It is a $1 per ticket and $5 for an arm’s length. There will also be water and soft drinks available for purchase.
This is the second year for the haunted attraction and last’s year’s went so well, they decided to bring it back, volunteer Robert Moore of Clearfield said.
“And it’s a lot of fun,” Moore said.
People 16 years old and older can sign up to help out at the attraction this year or next year, Kolesar said.